AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
PAULINE HANSON SENATE
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has retained her Queensland Senate seat following a tight race. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Hanson retains Queensland Senate spot

Dominic Giannini June 17, 2022

Pauline Hanson has retained her Queensland Senate seat, as a former Morrison government minister exits parliament.

Former assistant attorney-general Amanda Stoker was not re-elected, with the final seat going to Labor’s Anthony Chisholm.

In a statement on Friday, Senator Hanson said she looked forward to getting to work and holding the government to account. 

“I thank Queenslanders for entrusting me to continue to represent them in Canberra, and I thank all those Australians who supported our party and lifted our national vote,” she said. 

“I also congratulate Mr Albanese on Labor’s win. 

“I’ve said in the past he probably wouldn’t make a good prime minister, however I sincerely hope he proves me wrong.”

The coalition suffered an almost four per cent swing against it in the state’s Senate race, while One Nation lost almost three per cent of its 2019 vote.

Both Labor and the Greens had a more than two per cent swing towards them, with the Greens’ Penny Allman-Payne picking up a seat off the LNP.

LNP senators James McGrath and Matt Canavan, as well as Labor senators Murray Watt and Senator Chisholm, were re-elected.

Senator Hanson was elected to the upper house in 2016, with party colleague Malcolm Roberts winning a seat in 2019.

Senator Stoker was appointed to the upper house in 2018, selected to fill the vacancy left by George Brandis who went on to be Australia’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom.

She becomes another member of the Morrison government’s ministry who failed to retain their seat.

Former treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Indigenous minister Ken Wyatt, Pacific minister Zed Seselja and special minister for state Ben Morton all lost their seats at the federal election. 

The Victorian Senate result will be published by the Australian Electoral Commission on Monday morning following the distribution of preferences.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.