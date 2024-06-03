AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Harley Reid.
The Eagles will contest the grading of young gun Harley Reid's ban at the AFL tribunal. Image by Michael Errey/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Harley Reid to argue rough conduct case at AFL tribunal

Shayne Hope June 3, 2024

West Coast’s young star Harley Reid will fight the grading of his rough conduct charge at the AFL tribunal in a bid to have his two-match suspension halved.

Reid faces the first ban of his fledgling career after being cited for slinging St Kilda’s Darcy Wilson to the ground during the Eagles’ 14-point loss at Optus Stadium on Saturday.

The force and slinging nature of the tackle resulted in the back of Wilson’s head hitting the turf, but he was cleared of concussion and returned to the field.

The league’s match review officer graded the incident as careless contact, high impact and high contact.

“West Coast will challenge that the level of impact should be downgraded to medium, rather than high, which would result in a one-match suspension,” the club said in a statement on Monday.

Last year’s No.1 draft pick Reid was the red-hot favourite for the Rising Star award, but a suspension would rule him ineligible.

Western Bulldogs tall Sam Darcy was the second-favourite but is now out of the running, having accepted a two-match suspension for rough conduct on Collingwood’s Brayden Maynard.

The Bulldogs will challenge the one-match ban handed to Rhylee West for rough conduct against Magpies veteran Jeremy Howe.

