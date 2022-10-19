AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
Injury means India captain Harmanpreet Kaur will not feature for Melbourne Renegades in 2022's WBBL. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of WBBL

Scott Bailey October 19, 2022

The Women’s Big Bash League has lost one of its biggest names with Indian megastar Harmanpreet Kaur withdrawing due to a back injury.

Kaur had been due to join the Melbourne Renegades this week, after helping guide India to an Asia Cup win with victory over Sri Lanka in the final.

But the Renegades were handed the worst possible news on Wednesday, with Kaur ruled out of playing the entire WBBL season.

“Harmanpreet was fantastic for us last season and we were looking forward to having her as part of our squad again this year, but unfortunately she has been ruled out through injury,” Melbourne Renegades General Manager James Rosengarten said.

Kaur has averaged above 40 in four Big Bash campaigns, and is one of the most in-demand international talents.

The Renegades had signed on England batter Eve Jones as an injury replacement player, and there is now some chance she will remain in Melbourne.

“Eve will stay on with our squad for at least the next couple of matches, as we work through the best strategy for our squad for the remainder of the tournament,” Rosengarten said.

Kaur’s India teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Pooja Vastrakar are still set to join the Melbourne Stars and Brisbane respectively.

The ICC’s future tour program over the coming seasons is designed to allow overseas talent to feature in as many WBBL, Women’s IPL and Women’s Hundred matches as possible without international clashes.

