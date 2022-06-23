AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Harry garside
Tokyo Games bronze medallist Harry Garside is hoping to return to the ring in August or September. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • boxing

Harry Garside eyeing return to boxing ring

Anna Harrington June 23, 2022

Olympic bronze medallist Harry Garside expects to return to the ring in late August or early September in Australia before potentially heading overseas.

Garside (3-0) isn’t used to having idle hands but has had to rest after hurting his knuckles in May, when he retained his Australian lightweight title against Layton McFerran.

“Just resting the hands, doing what the doctor wants me to do and hoping to be back in the ring end of August, early September, but no dates locked in,” Garside said at Thursday’s Olympic Day event.

“So just training hard, staying fit but just no punching which is quite frustrating for me.

“The start of July, they said I can try (punching) and see what my hands are like.”

Garside, who turned professional last year, expects his next fight to be in Australia before hoping to either take on a big name on home soil or head overseas.

“Definitely in the next 12 months I definitely want to be looking to fight overseas,” he said.

“Or I love this country with all my heart, so even bringing some good quality overseas fighters to Australia and pack out the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney or something down in Melbourne, my home state.

“It’d be awesome to do that. And sometimes you have to go overseas and whoever they put in front of you, you just try your best and try and beat them.”

With the likes of Garside, George Kambosos Jnr, Tim Tszyu and Justis Huni, boxing has been given a boost in Australia recently.

It’s not gone unnoticed with high-profile British sports promoter Eddie Hearn to tap into Australia’s boxing buzz with a fight night set for Queensland in September.

Garside, who last year became the first Australian since Grahame “Spike” Cheney in 1988 to claim an Olympic boxing medal, hoped it would lead to a deeper talent pool at Brisbane 2032.

“It’s honestly the golden era of boxing right now,” he said.

“I’m so excited to be 24 in a time like this.

“I’m well and truly at the start (to) mid-end of my boxing career, so grateful I’ve got another six good-quality years in my boxing career. 

“So I’ve got a lot of time to enjoy it and enjoy the golden period and hopefully the younger generation sees this and hopefully they take up a sport like boxing because it needs all the help it can get.

“There’s not many young people doing it anymore and I learnt a lot from the sport of boxing. So I hope a young person starts it and hopefully we see them in Brisbane 2032.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.