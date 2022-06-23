Harry Garside eyeing return to boxing ring

Olympic bronze medallist Harry Garside expects to return to the ring in late August or early September in Australia before potentially heading overseas.

Garside (3-0) isn’t used to having idle hands but has had to rest after hurting his knuckles in May, when he retained his Australian lightweight title against Layton McFerran.

“Just resting the hands, doing what the doctor wants me to do and hoping to be back in the ring end of August, early September, but no dates locked in,” Garside said at Thursday’s Olympic Day event.

“So just training hard, staying fit but just no punching which is quite frustrating for me.

“The start of July, they said I can try (punching) and see what my hands are like.”

Garside, who turned professional last year, expects his next fight to be in Australia before hoping to either take on a big name on home soil or head overseas.

“Definitely in the next 12 months I definitely want to be looking to fight overseas,” he said.

“Or I love this country with all my heart, so even bringing some good quality overseas fighters to Australia and pack out the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney or something down in Melbourne, my home state.

“It’d be awesome to do that. And sometimes you have to go overseas and whoever they put in front of you, you just try your best and try and beat them.”

With the likes of Garside, George Kambosos Jnr, Tim Tszyu and Justis Huni, boxing has been given a boost in Australia recently.

It’s not gone unnoticed with high-profile British sports promoter Eddie Hearn to tap into Australia’s boxing buzz with a fight night set for Queensland in September.

Garside, who last year became the first Australian since Grahame “Spike” Cheney in 1988 to claim an Olympic boxing medal, hoped it would lead to a deeper talent pool at Brisbane 2032.

“It’s honestly the golden era of boxing right now,” he said.

“I’m so excited to be 24 in a time like this.

“I’m well and truly at the start (to) mid-end of my boxing career, so grateful I’ve got another six good-quality years in my boxing career.

“So I’ve got a lot of time to enjoy it and enjoy the golden period and hopefully the younger generation sees this and hopefully they take up a sport like boxing because it needs all the help it can get.

“There’s not many young people doing it anymore and I learnt a lot from the sport of boxing. So I hope a young person starts it and hopefully we see them in Brisbane 2032.”