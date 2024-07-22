De Koning in finals doubt as Blues sweat on other stars

Carlton star Tom De Koning requires surgery on a fractured foot and will miss the rest of the AFL home-and-away season in a huge blow to the Blues’ bid for a top-two spot.

De Koning has also undergone treatment in hospital for a collapsed lung after he was one of several Blues injured in Sunday’s bruising 19-point win over North Melbourne.

Sam Walsh (back), Blake Acres (foot) and Sam Durdin (calf) will be further assessed, while Harry McKay has been completely cleared of concussion after a head knock.

Carlton’s Harry McKay has been cleared of any concussion concerns after a head knock. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS

De Koning experienced shortness of breath in the Blues’ change room after Sunday’s game and was sent to hospital for assessment.

The 25-year-old received treatment for the collapsed lung on Sunday night and had scans on his injured left foot on Monday, which revealed the fracture.

De Koning, whose foot was stepped on early in the Kangaroos clash, will undergo surgery this week and won’t play again until at least September.

He will be reassessed during the pre-finals bye week as the Blues seek to end a 29-year premiership drought.

Sam Walsh had a sore back after a knock with coach Michael Voss “seeing how that settles”. Image by Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS

“As tough as the news is for Tom, first and foremost we are pleased he is feeling okay and recovering, following his treatment in hospital overnight,” Carlton football manager Brad Lloyd said in a statement.

“Tom reported symptoms of being unwell within half an hour of the game finishing, so the priority for us was immediately ensuring he got the treatment he needed and he is now recovering with the appropriate care around him.

“Tom will undergo surgery this week to correct his foot injury, which we expect will sideline him for the remainder of the home-and-away season, and we will continue to monitor his recovery over that period of time.”

Acres was substituted out of the win over North Melbourne and there will be a spotlight on Walsh in the coming days, given his history with back injuries.

The prolific midfielder, who missed the start of the season with a recurrence of his previous back injury, was clearly sore after several big hits against the Kangaroos but played out the match.

Carlton defender Mitch McGovern is set to play against Port Adelaide after hip flexor issues. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

“Walshy got kneed in the back so we’ve got to see how that settles,” Blues coach Michael Voss said post-game.

“He’s had a direct knock there so as far as I’m aware that’s all it currently is.”

McKay has passed follow-up tests after his head knock and is expected to play in the high-stakes clash against Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.

But Carlton have been handed a “please explain” letter by the AFL over their handling of the key forward, who was allowed to continue playing for several minutes before being taken off the field for a head injury assessment.

Blues defenders Mitch McGovern (hip flexor) and Caleb Marchbank (illness) are expected to be available to return against the Power.