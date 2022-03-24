AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
BEN ROBERTS SMITH COURT
MP and former soldier Andrew Hastie will continue his evidence at the Ben Roberts-Smith hearing. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Hastie to continue Roberts-Smith evidence

Tiffanie Turnbull March 25, 2022

Government MP and former special forces soldier Andrew Hastie has told a court he recalled a friend looking nervous on a mission where Ben Roberts-Smith is accused of forcing the man to execute a prisoner.

Mr Hastie was called to give evidence in defamation proceedings launched by the Victoria Cross recipient over allegations he committed war crimes in Afghanistan, bullied colleagues, and assaulted his mistress.

The 43-year-old denies all the allegations reported by The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times, who are defending them as true.

Mr Hastie – who served in the Special Air Service Regiment between 2010 and 2015 and is now assistant minister for defence – on Thursday recounted a mission he accompanied Mr Roberts-Smith’s troop on in Afghanistan in 2012.

Another soldier – codenamed Person 66 – who lived around the corner from Mr Hastie at the time was also on the mission. 

Mr Hastie told the court he tried to catch the man’s eye before they set out on the mission, but he seemed 1000 miles away.

He later saw Person 66 out on the battlefield.

“I remember meeting the eye of Person 66… he was looking nervous. I just thought, ‘That’s not the person I know’.”

In the defence documents lodged by the newspaper, they claims Mr Roberts-Smith “blooded” Person 66 on that mission – a practice which refers to a junior soldier getting their first kill in action.

Mr Roberts-Smith directed Person 66 to come with him into a compound, where the pair removed two detainees and took them to a nearby field. 

There Mr Roberts-Smith stood behind Person 66 and ordered him to shoot one of the men, which he did, according to the defence document.

Mr Hastie also told the court on Thursday that there was a “widespread, prevailing” view that Mr Roberts-Smith had bullied at least one of his comrades, codenamed Person One.

Person One has previously told the court he had formally reported Mr Roberts-Smith for a years-long campaign of “ruthless and unwavering aggression” that included threats, spitting on the ground in front of him, slamming doors in his face, and hitting him across the back of the head while he was driving.

Mr Hastie recounted sitting down for breakfast in 2012 with a group of his colleagues when Mr Roberts-Smith appeared on TV, talking about the mental health charities he supported.

“Person 68 stopped… and said loudly, ‘RS gave Person One depression, now he’s gonna help him fight it’.”

“Everyone laughed … but not at the expense of Person One.”

Mr Hastie will continue his evidence on Friday.

