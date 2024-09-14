AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Melbourne's Harry Grant.
Melbourne's Harry Grant scored a hat-trick in the Storm's 37-10 qualifying final win over Cronulla. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Hat-trick Harry stars as Storm roll Sharks in NRL final

Melissa Woods September 14, 2024

Melbourne have lived up to their status as minor premiers by marching into an NRL preliminary final, with skipper Harry Grant bagging a hat-trick in a thumping 37-10 victory over Cronulla.

The fourth-placed Sharks matched the Storm early in their Saturday afternoon clash at AAMI Park, only trailing 14-10 at halftime.

But Melbourne didn’t allow Cronulla to add to that tally while skipper Grant added 12 of his own points, scoring three second-half tries.

Will Warbrick also added his second for the day, with the home side finishing in style. 

On the back of the win Melbourne earned a week off, while Cronulla will face the winner of the North Queensland versus Newcastle elimination final next weekend.

Looking for a second win in Melbourne this season after their round-10 victory, the match couldn’t have got off to a worse start for the visitors.

Fullback Will Kennedy spilt the kick-off over the dead-ball line, with the Storm crossing off the goal-line drop-out.

Cameron Munster put his stamp on the match in the first minute, the five-eighth crashing over from dummy half.

With his ability to deliver in a big game under question, Nico Hynes made an early statement when he helped set up the Sharks’ opening try.

Collecting the Hynes pass, Siosifa Talakai, replacing injured centre Jesse Ramien, was able to stand up in the tackle and off-load for Sione Katoa to touch down.

But the Storm pushed their lead out when Nick Meaney got a backhand flick pass away to Warbrick for his first try.

However, the Hynes critics got some ammunition when the halfback failed to find touch and the Storm were rewarded with a penalty in their set of six, with Briton Nikora taking out Munster off the ball to open up a 14-4 lead.

It looked like Melbourne would take that commanding margin into halftime, but some Braydon Trindall brilliance in the final seconds saw Nikora cross under the post to close the gap to four points.

Grant crossed 10 minutes into the second half after a neat wraparound play with Josh King, then Warbrick collected a pin-point Jahrome Hughes kick into the in-goal, which put the Storm in control.

The Melbourne captain then landed two late blows, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes.

Ryan Papenhuyzen kicked a field goal for fun to cap an impressive win.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.