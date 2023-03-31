AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Port Adelaide and Adelaide Crows in AFL action.
There is no quarter asked or given when Port Adelaide and the Crows do battle in the AFL Showdown. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

‘Hatred’ fuels Power-Crows AFL Showdown: Hinkley

Steve Barrett March 31, 2023

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley and his Crows counterpart Matthew Nicks kicked off their traditional joint pre-Showdown press conference with a hug, a laugh and an insistence “we like each other” – before taking turns to add fuel to the AFL’s most acerbic rivalry.

Ahead of the bitter rivals’ most-recent stoush last August – which the Power won by 56 points – the build-up was so acrimonious the two coaches took the rare step of conducting separate Showdown-eve press conferences.

The move came after extraordinary attacks from Port captain Tom Jonas, who labelled the Crows “arrogant”, and Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines, who described them as “entitled”.

While any barbs thrown this week have been behind closed doors, the antipathy prevails.

“It’s a genuine sporting rivalry and there’s genuine hatred,” Hinkley said.

“I’m not frightened to use the word ‘hatred’ – it’s not a personal thing in any way.

“Everyone in this state loves the fact both teams want to get each other and want to get them good.

“In the home-and-away season, this is as big a game as you get to play.

“I’ve played in Victoria and played in some big games, a long time ago, but this is as big a build-up of any home-and-away game in the competition, bar none.”

After a 54-point opening-round win against the Brisbane Lions, Port came back to earth with a thud last Saturday, thumped by Collingwood by 71 points at the MCG.

Nicks and the rest of the Crows unashamedly jumped on the Magpies bandwagon for those two hours, as they do whenever the Power play.

“We watch Port play on weekends and we want them to lose … we don’t like them,” said Nicks, formerly an assistant coach under Hinkley at Alberton.

“It’s not a personal grudge. It’s white-line, it’s a battle.”

Key defender Jordon Butts, emerging forward Lachlan Gollant and livewire Wayne Milera are three quality ins for Adelaide.

But the Crows (0-2) will enter Saturday’s derby without spearhead Darcy Fogarty (knee) and young utility Patrick Parnell (concussion), who were both injured in last Saturday’s 32-point defeat to Richmond.

“Both teams are coming off (losing) performances,” Nicks said.

“We are as frustrated and disappointed as I’m sure Ken and his crew were after last weekend.”

The Power (1-1) have lost backman Ryan Burton to suspension and omitted Mitch Georgiades, Orazio Fantasia and Jase Burgoyne but welcome back Jeremy Finlayson, Riley Bonner and Tom Clurey.

Also welcomed back is the opportunity to don their black-and-white “prison bars” following successful discussions with Collingwood and the AFL.

“It’s just a great moment for us,” Hinkley said. “Our heritage is getting acknowledged.

“A lot of people have worked really hard to make sure we get this opportunity to play in our state against our rival and wear the jumper that we as a football club connect to so greatly as a family.

“It’s an absolute honour to wear this jumper.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.