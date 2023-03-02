AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
bates
Hawthorn have snapped up Brisbane's AFLW gun Emily Bates in a major boost for the new team. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Hawks confirm Brisbane flag pair as boom AFLW recruits

Shayne Hope March 2, 2023

AFLW expansion side Hawthorn have pulled off a massive coup with the signing of Brisbane premiership duo Emily Bates and Greta Bodey.

Bates arrives at the Hawks as one of the competition’s most decorated players, having won three All-Australian jumpers and claimed three Lions best-and-fairest awards.

The 27-year-old star won all three major individual awards, including the coveted W Medal, in season six and has been crucial to Brisbane’s success since the inception of the women’s competition.

She leaves a huge hole in the Lions’ midfield.

Explosive forward Bodey won All-Australian honours in season seven and was runner-up in the Lions’ best-and-fairest award in season six.

Both played in Brisbane’s 2021 premiership and were part of the Lions’ losing grand final side last season.

Hawthorn AFLW list manager Mitchell Cashion and coach Bec Goddard hailed the experienced duo as valuable additions to a young playing group in 2023.

“Emily and Greta have had to make life-changing decisions and we’re so glad that they’ve chosen Hawthorn as their destination,” Goddard said in a club statement.

“They will be welcomed with open arms by the Hawthorn family and will change the way we move the ball in 2023.

“We’re so excited for our members, fans, players and the entire Hawthorn community to see what they do in the brown and gold.”

The Hawks, who had a 3-7 record under Goddard in their debut season, still have one spot to fill with an experienced recruit from a rival club during the AFLW priority sign-and-trade period.

It runs until March 8 and is open to the four newest clubs in the competition – Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Sydney.

Following that, the AFLW sign-and-trade period for the remaining 14 clubs runs from March 10 to 20.

Bates and Bodey joined fellow AFLW stars Chloe Molloy and Ash Woodland in moving clubs ahead of the 2023 season.

Molloy has joined Sydney from Collingwood, while Woodland has crossed to Port Adelaide from local rivals Adelaide.

