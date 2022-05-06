AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chad Wingard
Chad Wingard may have to delay his 200th AFL game at the weekend with the Hawthorn star falling ill. Image by Rob Blakers/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Hawks star Wingard ill ahead of 200th game

Oliver Caffrey May 6, 2022

Chad Wingard’s 200th AFL game might have to be pushed back with the Hawthorn star ill ahead of the Hawks’ clash with Essendon.

The two-time All-Australian failed to train on Friday morning and was a late scratching from a scheduled media conference as teammate Luke Breust filled in.

Wingard has tested negative for COVID-19 and the Hawks are hoping he will continue to avoid entering coronavirus protocols to be able to play at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old has only just returned to the Hawthorn side after missing games against St Kilda and Geelong due to a calf issue.

“Chad has a non-COVID related illness, just felt pretty ordinary so unfortunately for him it’s meant to be 200 games,” Breust said.

“It would have been great to celebrate that milestone, and we’ll give him every chance and it will probably just be a game time decision to see whether he can get up or not.

“I haven’t seen him (on Friday) … hopefully he can turn the corner in the next 24 hours.”

Wingard started his career at Port Adelaide in 2012, playing 147 games for the Power before switching to Hawthorn ahead of the 2019 season.

