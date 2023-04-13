Hawthorn’s Day, Geelong’s Rohan cop rough tackle bans

Hawthorn young gun Will Day’s tribunal bid to overturn a two-game ban has been tossed out, with the AFL labelling his dumping tackle an “inherently dangerous action”.

Day will now miss games against GWS and Adelaide, despite arguing he was trying to roll Geelong’s Brad Close and take the force of his fall to the ground.

The ban is a blow for the Hawks, with 21-year-old Day averaging career-best numbers of 25 touches and five tackles per game this season.

Hawthorn argued the impact of the tackle should have been graded medium rather than high given Day’s momentum had taken his opponent to the ground rather than through applying extra force, saying there was “no active aggression”.

Tribunal chair Jeff Gleeson dismissed that argument in upholding the suspension.

“(The) player’s arms were pinned and the extent of force was considerable. We do not accept the impact came solely from the momentum of the players,” Gleeson said.

“Vision shows Day’s left arm applies additional downward force to Close, the result of driving his head into the ground more forcefully than would otherwise have been the case.”

Day acknowledged his duty of care to Close and said he’d specifically considered that when choosing to not bump him and getting low to protect his head.

He did admit he’d failed to protect Close’s head adequately but denied he’d used his left arm to drive his head into the ground.

AFL lawyer Sam Bird noted Day had pinned both of Close’s arms and tackled with a tipping and driving motion, the “inherently dangerous action” having the potential to cause serious injury.

The tribunal was played vision of Port Adelaide’s Ryan Burton from earlier this season, showing an incident where he slung Collingwood’s Jamie Elliott to the ground and received a two-game ban.

Hawthorn argued Burton’s tackle was “far, far worse” than Day’s, but both incidents were graded as high impact.

Earlier on Thursday, Geelong changed their mind about challenging Gary Rohan’s suspension for a sling tackle.

The Cats had indicated they would head to the AFL tribunal in an attempt to free the premiership player to face West Coast on Sunday, but then accepted the ban handed down by the match review officer.

Rohan found himself in hot water for a sling tackle on Hawthorn’s Changkuoth Jiath in their Easter Monday win, hit with a rough conduct charge despite the Hawk not being injured.

His tackle was graded as medium impact, careless conduct and high contact as Jiath’s head hit the turf.

Rohan was quiet in the Cats’ win, finishing with nine disposals and a goal.