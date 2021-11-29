Hayne claims rape conviction was ‘flawed’

Jailed former NRL star Jarryd Hayne is fighting for a third trial or acquittal against his sexual assault convictions after his jury was given “profoundly wrong” legal directions, his lawyer has argued.

Hayne, 33, was found guilty of two charges of sexual assault without consent after attacking a woman in her NSW Hunter bedroom on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

The ex-Parramatta player faced a re-trial after his first ended with a hung jury, and was jailed in May for five years and nine months with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

Hayne’s barrister Tim Game SC set out four main grounds of contention in the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal on Monday, including that the trial judge Helen Syme gave the jury directions of law “flawed in almost every possible way”.

Hayne appeared via videolink from Cooma Correctional Centre, while his family members and victim watched on.

Mr Game said the judge overused words “may” or “might” that trapped Hayne in “all states of mind” at the time, so if he thought she was consenting, he still ends up being “guilty”, confusing the jury.

“Whatever it is, it’s profoundly wrong,” Mr Game said.

Prosecutor Brett Hatfield admitted the language could have been tighter, but that “perfection is not required”.

In arguing “the jury verdict in respect of both counts was unreasonable”, according to court documents, Mr Game doubted the complainant cried out “no, no, no”, saying it did not match with other pieces of her evidence.

Mr Game questioned if she had denied his sexual advances in such “explicit terms”, why she would then send a message reading: “‘I know I’ve talked about sex and stuff but I didn’t want to do that after the taxi was waiting for you.”

Her version to a friend that Hayne “ended up getting his hands down there and taking my pants off” was “quite different” to the one she told in court that “in a single movement” he ripped her jeans off.

This ambiguity meant the jury could not be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt, Mr Game said.

The Crown maintains the woman was a frank and honest witness, seen in her admissions she found the footballer attractive and had considered having sex with him.

However, this all hinged on their meeting and how they reacted to one another, and her attitude starkly changed upon discovering a taxi waiting outside, Mr Hatfield said.

An early complaint to a friend has a “real ring of truth” in that she blamed herself for not screaming or stopping the attack, he said.

Another appeal ground was the overruling of evidence admitted into the first trial, which Mr Game said explained the complainant’s state of mind in her “abiding interest in having sex with Jarryd Hayne”.

He also disputed a “highly prejudicial” outburst from the woman in the first trial when she yelled “no means no” under cross-examination, played before his second jury and likely to bring about a “very sympathetic response”, he said.

But the Crown argued the woman appeared very deflated and flat directly after this exchange, and her monotone responses would be incongruent without viewing the proceeding moments.

Both trials were told Hayne had left his friend’s bucks party to meet up with the woman and forcibly performed oral and digital sexual intercourse on her.

“I do not accept the offender did not know or did not hear the victim telling him she did not want to have sex with him,” Judge Syme said.

Chief Justice Tom Bathurst and Justices Helen Wilson and Ian Harrison have reserved their decision.