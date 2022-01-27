Haynes leads Australia’s Ashes fightback

Opener Rachael Haynes’s resistance has taken Australia to lunch at 3-79 on the first morning of the Ashes Test, after England ripped through their top order.

After Australia made the bombshell call to leave pace ace Megan Schutt, the hosts slumped to 2-4 early at Manuka Oval.

Alyssa Healy went for a duck and Beth Mooney for three, with the pair both caught behind as Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt had the ball swinging.

Ellyse Perry fell for 18 after cutting nicely in her innings before taking on a short ball from Nat Sciver and being caught behind to make it 3-43.

It marked the first time in six innings and six years that Perry has been dismissed for less than 100 in a Test match.

Australia’s situation could have been worse had Lanning not been dropped twice, on zero and then in the last over before lunch on 14.

Haynes put up the biggest fight for Australia.

Moved back to the top of the order, she played through the offside brilliantly while still picking the right ball to leave and was 41 not out.

She produced the shot of the morning when she cover drove Brunt for four, while 28 of her runs came in boundaries.

England desperately need a win in the four-day Test as they are 4-2 in the series, with four points up for grabs in Canberra.

A win for Australia would ensure the hosts retain the Ashes, while a draw would leave England needing to win all three of the ensuing ODIs.

The call to leave Schutt out of Australia’s team was arguably a bigger shock than the decision to drop Perry for the T20 component of the series.

Schutt did not play in Australia’s last Test against India after the birth of her child, but the world’s No.3 ranked ODI bowler was expected to return in the Canberra Test.

It’s understood Schutt’s conditioning on return from COVID-19 was a concern for the four-day match, with her workload also being managed ahead of a one-day World Cup.

It prompted Australia to go with Darcie Brown and Annabel Sutherland as their quicks, with allrounders Perry and Tahlia McGrath also likely to play a big role.