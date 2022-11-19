AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood has become Australia's 28th ODI captain, leading the team against England at the SCG. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Hazlewood captains Aust against England

Scott Bailey November 19, 2022

Josh Hazlewood has become Australia’s 28th one-day international captain, stepping up for the rested Pat Cummins against England at the SCG.

Rested for the first game in Adelaide, Hazlewood has been brought back into Australia’s team for the second match of the series in Sydney.

The quick called successfully at his first toss on Saturday, opting to bat first.

Hazlewood’s announcement comes after Australia did not name a vice-captain for the series after Cummins was announced as the new skipper last month.

But questions had long surrounded how officials would manage Cummins’ workload upon receiving the captaincy.

Australia have their answer for now, with Alex Carey also filling in when Aaron Finch was unavailable last year.

Cameron Green has also been rested with Mitch Marsh coming in as Australia try to wrap up the series in Sydney.

England have also rested their captain Jos Buttler with Moeen Ali also leading the country for the first time in the format.

He previously captained England in Twenty20 cricket.

Moeen is one of several changes for England with World Cup winners Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid all returning.

AUSTRALIA: Travis Head, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

ENGLAND: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali (capt), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Adil Rashid.

