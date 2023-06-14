Hazlewood fit, targets majority of Ashes Tests

Josh Hazlewood has targeted playing at least three Tests in the Ashes after declaring himself fit and ready for the Edgbaston series-opener.

Selectors will decide in the next two days what attack they will take into Friday’s Test, with Hazlewood’s recovery from side soreness meaning a tough call looms.

Hazlewood has admitted he would be “disappointed” to not be picked, after being a shock omission for the first Test at Edgbaston four years ago.

The seamer has been a mainstay of Australia’s attack when fit for the past eight-and-a-half years, and remains one of the best bowlers in the world.

The same could be said for Mitchell Starc, while Scott Boland has done more than enough to warrant selection as the three quicks vie for two spots.

Hazlewood remains realistic about how he will be managed through the series.

The 32-year-old has been limited to four Tests over the past two years, with a run of side strains and an achilles injury leaving him frustrated.

He believes he could have played in last week’s World Test Championship final win over India but that match’s proximity to the Ashes opener in Birmingham ruled him out.

This year’s series is one of the most condensed in history, with the only meaningful breaks being seven days between the first and second Tests and eight days between the fourth and fifth.

“If we go back a few years, I would have said (I wanted to play) all six (matches),” Hazlewood said.

“But I guess it’s a little bit different now, based on the last two years. Three would be a nice pass and four is probably a tick.

“Any more than that is great, any less then I am probably a little disappointed again.”

With captain Pat Cummins hopeful of playing all five Ashes Tests, it is likely Australia will rotate Starc, Hazlewood and Boland.

Hazlewood said he was not nervous about his spot in the wake of Boland’s form, insisting the competition for places would give the trio more freedom to bowl themselves into the ground.

“When you have that depth … you really go as hard as you can and then reassess after the game” he said.

“You always have someone of high quality sitting on the pine and ready to go.”

The quick also predicted the rise of Boland, along with Cameron Green’s development, could potentially prolong his career and that of the 34-year-old Starc.

“You might miss one or two games with a niggle now, rather than pushing it and missing three or four months,” Hazlewood said.

“We probably played 20 or 30 Tests with no allrounder, and that was pretty tough yards for a few years.

“If we have a group of four or five quicks we can go together for longer.”