Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of Australia's T20 series against Scotland. Image by Linda Higginson/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Hazlewood out of T20s in Scotland, Riley Meredith in

Scott Bailey August 24, 2024

Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of Australia’s three-match Twenty20 series against Scotland with a calf injury.

Cricket Australia confirmed on Saturday speedster Riley Meredith had been called into the white-ball squad for next month’s series, as cover for the Test quick.

 Hobart Hurricanes speedster Riley Meredith has been drafted in as cover for Josh Hazlewood. Image by Linda Higginson/AAP PHOTOS 

Medical staff are confident the injury is not a serious one, after Hazlewood pulled up sore while training in Sydney on Tuesday.

He is expected to be fit to face England in three T20s and five ODIs, which are scheduled immediately after the Scotland matches.

Hazlewood had endured a difficult run with injuries in the years prior to last year’s Ashes tour, but has played through without any major issues since.

Australia are already without Pat Cummins for the tour of the United Kingdom, while Mitchell Starc will skip the T20s and play in the ODIs against England.

Another quick Spencer Johnson was also ruled out of the T20s with a side strain last week, replaced by Sean Abbott in the squad.

