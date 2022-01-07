AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Usman Khawaja
Usman Khawaja's SCG century has put him in the selection frame for the fifth Test. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Hazlewood to miss Hobart, Richardson OK

Rob Forsaith January 8, 2022

Josh Hazlewood’s hopes of featuring again in this Ashes are over, while Usman Khawaja’s sparkling century has given Australia’s selectors “plenty to think about”.

The fifth and final Test begins in Hobart on Friday.

Australia have confirmed Hazlewood, who hasn’t played since suffering a side strain at the Gabba, will remain in Sydney next week.

Selectors and medicos agreed Hazlewood should focus on returning in the ensuing ODI series against New Zealand, rather than rush back for the dead rubber.

Australia coach Justin Langer all but confirmed on Friday night Hazlewood will not be part of Australia’s XI in the day-night Test.

“Unfortunately Josh hasn’t come up, hopefully, he’ll be right for the white-ball games,” he said.

“It’s been really tough on him.

“He’s been really hanging out to play this Ashes series, like everyone, and he has missed three games.”

The news is better for fellow paceman Jhye Richardson, who has missed the past two Tests through injury but could soon have the pink ball in his hands.

“They (Richardson and Michael Neser) are both going to be in contention, it’s exciting to have options,” Langer said.

Khawaja’s knock of 137 at the SCG put the fourth Ashes Test on Australia’s terms.

The veteran was recalled in the absence of Travis Head, who remained in Melbourne after contracting COVID-19 but has since rejoined the squad.

Head is expected to reclaim his spot at No.5.

However, Khawaja could easily slot in at the top of the order if selectors decide Marcus Harris isn’t the man for the job on a tour of Pakistan in March.

“Usman Khawaja’s hundred was absolutely sublime … it gives us plenty to think about,” coach Justin Langer said.

“It was the same when Scotty Boland played so well and we thought Josh Hazlewood was coming back into the team.

“They’re nice problems to have. I know it sounds like a cliche, but it actually is.

“We’ve made some pretty good calls so far I think, so hopefully we’ll do the same in Hobart as well.”

