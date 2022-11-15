Hazzard chokes back tears in final speech

Outgoing Health Minister Brad Hazzard spoke of the death of his younger brother Tony and choked back tears during his final speech to the NSW parliament.

“Many of you would know that Tony passed away earlier this year and that set in effect my thinking about whether I stay in this place or not,” a tearful Mr Hazzard said on Tuesday.

The long-serving Health Minister first entered the parliament in 1991 and said after being elected as Wakehurst MP, he questioned the parliament’s effectiveness.

“I remember thinking, is this a place where you can do good? I found out it is a place where you can do good,” he said.

Mr Hazzard, who will have spent 32 years as an MP when he retires at the state election in March, called for reform of the state’s corruption watchdog, saying it has “never worked in the way it should work”.

Investigations by the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption should be carried out in camera, or behind closed doors, until the commission has proven allegations requiring referral to police, he said.

Mr Hazzard oversaw multiple portfolios during his time in parliament and his previous career as a lawyer saw him rise to the role of attorney-general.

However, he will be most remembered for presiding over the health portfolio during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the pandemic began, we were bracing for an expected 25,000 deaths,” he said.

The period was deeply gruelling and upsetting for the entire community, he said.

Earlier, outgoing Nationals MP Melinda Pavey used her valedictory speech to thank divisive former deputy premier John Barilaro for giving her a role in his ministry.

“I will always be grateful to John Barilaro, who gave me the opportunity to serve for five years in the NSW ministry,” the former water, property and housing minister said on Tuesday.

“It was the most challenging yet rewarding professional experience of my life.”

The delivery of the upgrade of the Pacific Highway completed in 2021, was one of the highlights of her career, she said.

“The Nationals have been fighting for that for over 30 years. It’s been delivered in our term of government,” Ms Pavey said.

The outgoing MP also joked about pork barrelling, which has become a hot button issue during the 11-year term of the NSW coalition government, after various grants programs came under scrutiny for favouring government seats.

Money had flowed through to the regional electorates after her predecessor, former deputy premier and Oxley MP Andrew Stoner, cleaned up the state’s books, she said.

“You lot like to call that pork barrelling. We like to call that catching up,” the Oxley MP said.

Ms Pavey received a standing ovation in the chamber after her speech and was hugged by NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and a long line of MPs from both sides of politics after she spoke.

Liberal frontbencher and Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello kept his farewell to parliament brief, speaking for just two minutes, ending on a whimsical note, as he wished joy and wonder to the chamber.

“I hope that my almost invisible speck in space in time has been respectful to the overwhelming and profound opportunities that I’ve been given for public service,” Mr Dominello said.

Two other Liberal ministers, Transport Minister David Elliott and Corrections Minister Geoff Lee, are set to give their farewell remarks to the parliament on Tuesday.

Also set to give their parting words are Liberal Vaucluse MP Gabrielle Upton and Labor MP for Cabramatta Nick Lalich.