Head, Warner dominate England in MCG ODI

Travis Head and David Warner have powered Australia to 5-355 against England after putting on the second-highest partnership in the nation’s ODI history.

Australia’s prolific pair added 269 for the opening wicket as they smashed England’s tired attack to all parts of the MCG on Tuesday.

Rain briefly stopped play during the innings with the match reduced to 48-overs a side in front of a minuscule crowd inside Australia’s biggest stadium.

Head hit 152 from 130 balls to bring up his third ODI ton and highest score in the format, making England pay for dropping him when he was on just four.

The South Australian left-hander also successfully reviewed an LBW decision after being given out in just the third over.

Warner finally ended an international century drought dating back to January 2020, blasting 106 for his 19th ODI hundred.

The pair, who only reunited at the top of the order for this series after Aaron Finch’s ODI retirement last month, fell 15 runs short of breaking their own record for Australia’s highest ODI partnership.

Warner and Head put on 284 together as Australia smashed Pakistan at Adelaide Oval in January 2017.

In just 13 innings, Warner and Head have scored 1075 runs as an ODI partnership at an average of 89.58.

After the openers were both dismissed in the 39th over, powerful allrounder Mitchell Marsh (30) and in-form star Steve Smith (21) continued on the good work with quick-fire knocks.

Australia entered the match 2-0 up after comfortably winning games in Adelaide and Sydney, taking down the under-strength reigning ODI and T20 World Cup champions.

England captain Jos Buttler, who held the T20 World Cup trophy aloft at the MCG in front of 80,462 just nine days ago, continued his horror ODI series by fielding after winning the toss, only to watch Australia’s batters dominate.

After resting from Saturday’s game, Pat Cummins has returned to captain Australia following fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood’s surprise elevation to skipper for that match.

Mitchell Starc has stayed home to rest in Sydney ahead of a busy Test summer as allrounder Sean Abbott makes his first appearance of the series.