AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Clouds over Sydney CBD.
A survey reveals growing pessimism among chief financial officers on the weak economic outlook. Image by David Moir/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Headcount headaches as economic reality dawns on execs

Poppy Johnston July 27, 2023

Keeping a lid on costs is top of mind for executives holding the purse strings as economic conditions sour.

Cost control emerged as the highest priority of chief financial officers surveyed by Deloitte Access Economics as margins are squeezed by high inflation.

With the labour market still extremely competitive, securing and retaining talent remained a key risk for senior finance executives. 

But going forward, businesses are unlikely to keep bringing on workers at the same rate.

About one in four CFOs expect headcount to reduce, up from about one in 10 six months earlier.

Many businesses still plan to hire, however, with 36 per cent expecting to grow their ranks. But that is still far below the half of all CFOs anticipating extra headcount in the previous survey.

Deloitte’s Stephen Gustafson said finding key talent was still critical.

“The labour market remains tight which continues to create challenges for businesses who face a difficult trade-off between attracting and retaining talent and controlling cost growth,” he said.

The survey also revealed growing pessimism among the CFO community as the reality of Australia’s weak economic outlook sunk in.

Roughly half of the senior finance executives reported feeling optimistic about their company’s financial performance, down from 72 per cent six months ago.

Around one in five are now feeling pessimistic about their company’s outlook.

Mr Gustafson said the gap between economic pessimism and individual business optimism was closing.

He said CFOs appeared to be in two minds when surveyed six months ago. 

“Since then, the resilience in business confidence we saw at the end of 2022 has fallen away in response to the more challenging economic environment.”

Risk appetite actually grew a little compared to six months earlier.

Still, only 24 per cent said now was a good time to take on risk.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.