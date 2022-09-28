Health bidding war fires up for Vic poll

A health bidding war has escalated ahead of the Victorian election, with both major parties committing hundreds of millions to boost staff numbers and public aged care sites.

The Victorian coalition’s long-awaited healthcare workforce plan, unveiled on Wednesday, aims to deliver an additional 18,000 new and upskilled nurses and midwives across both public and private sectors over four years.

It would build on Labor’s promise to recruit an extra 22,000 over the next two years.

Under the coalition plan, 25,000 scholarships of $16,500 would be handed out to nursing and midwifery students alongside 10,000 for existing nurses and midwives to upskill.

It also has designs on the immediate recruitment of 5000 new nurses and midwives and 2000 other health workers, as well as establishing a workforce council to audit statewide skills and develop a surge workforce model.

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy said the plan would complement the coalition’s commitment to build or upgrade at least 20 Victorian hospitals and doesn’t pick between public and private workers.

“It’s not about picking one or the other. This is the last time in history that a government of the state should be seeking to divide our health care workers,” he told reporters.

But Premier Daniel Andrews accused the opposition of always favouring the private sector.

“Profit is everything to them. They sold off energy. They sold off hospitals. They sold off aged care,” he said at a newly redeveloped public aged care facility in Wantirna.

“The only thing that put a stop to more sell-offs was the election of a Labor government.”

Hoping to catch the eye of regional voters, Labor has pledged $170 million to upgrade three public aged care facilities outside of Melbourne.

Work would begin on the ageing facilities in Cohuna, Numurkah and Maffra by 2025, with residents expected to start moving into the refurbished buildings from late 2027.

With Victorians heading to the polls on November 26, political parties have been put on notice about corruption risks linked to donations and lobbying.

The head of the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission has written to party leaders about the risks of soliciting money and reminded parties of changes to political donation rules.

“It is essential for candidates to remain vigilant and to be aware of the approaches that can be used by people and organisations … to improperly influence decisions through lobbying, pressure, favours and gifts,” IBAC commissioner Robert Delich wrote.

“Candidates must be able to recognise this as corruption.”

The Victorian Electoral Commission last month launched inquiries over revelations Mr Guy’s former chief of staff solicited a billionaire donor to make more than $100,000 in payments to his private marketing company.

Under Victorian laws, political donations above $1050 must be disclosed and are capped at $4210 over four years for individuals and organisations.