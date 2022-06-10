AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Medical students are calling on governments to urgently address pressures on the health sector. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Health crisis could risk patient safety

Cassandra Morgan June 11, 2022

Australian doctors in training hold grave concerns for the future of the healthcare sector, as senior medical professionals grapple with burnout brought on in part by COVID-19 and influenza.

The Australian Medical Students’ Association is calling on governments to urgently address pressures on the workforce, and commit to long-term planning by funding the National Medical Workforce Strategy.

“Disastrous” staff shortages, extreme burnout, and intensified clinical demand are among the factors straining the sector, association president Jasmine Davis said.

The peak body is concerned the crisis will have ramifications for patient safety. 

“We know that a burnt out, under-staffed medical workforce cannot adequately teach the next generation of doctors, despite their desire to do so,” Ms Davis said.

“As a result, medical students have faced significant disruptions to their medical education throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – now in its third year – with cancelled placements, restricted access to patients, and online classes.”

Ms Davis said students were forced to reflect on the viability and sustainability of their future careers when taught by doctors who were underpaid and overworked. 

Nearly nine in 10 doctors are experiencing burnout, according to a recent survey by the Royal Australasian College of Physicians.

“It is essential that we focus on alleviating the current workforce pressures and put in place structures to reduce burnout in the medical profession long-term,” Ms Davis said.

The association is the peak representative body for Australia’s 17,000 medical students. 

