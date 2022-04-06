AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nurses and midwives during a rally at NSW Parliament House in Sydney.
The strike by NSW health workers follows similar recent action by paramedics and nurses. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • strike

Health workers demand 5.5 per cent raise

Farid Farid April 7, 2022

Thousands of NSW health workers are walking off the job as they call for a pay rise in an ongoing industrial dispute with the government.

Under the state’s wages cap, public sector pay increases cannot legally exceed 2.5 per cent but the Health Services Union maintains this is not enough with inflation running at 3.5 per cent.

The union is campaigning for a 5.5 per cent increase “to account for the impact of the pandemic and the surging cost of living”.

Thursday’s strike will go ahead despite the Industrial Relations Commission scheduling a conciliation hearing for next week between the government and health workers.

“Health and hospital workers are at breaking point,” HSU NSW Secretary Gerard Hayes said.

“They were exposed to COVID without a vaccine or appropriate protective equipment for months. Then they endured exhaustion and anxiety. 

“They have been rewarded with surging prices and a collapse in real wages,” he said.

“We need meaningful action on pay.”

The planned industrial action includes stopping work for four hours at major metro hospitals and two hours at regional hospitals.

The union said it will include workers across ambulances, cleaning, allied health, admin, security, catering and wards.

But Premier Dominic Perrottet said his government has done enough to assuage the financial strains facing health workers.

“NSW government has led the way when it comes to wage increases across the country and this has been lost in the debate,” he said.

“A 2.5 per cent pay increase annually over this period of time has far exceeded private sector wage growth. That’s a fact,” Mr Perrottet said.

The planned stoppages follow similar actions by paramedics and nurses last week.

