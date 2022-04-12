AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anthony Albanese is greeted by Father Bob Maguire in Melbourne.
Anthony Albanese is greeted by Father Bob Maguire during a visit to his support centre in Melbourne. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • election

Healthcare, refineries fuel campaign day 3

Maeve Bannister April 13, 2022

On a third day of campaigning Labor will continue to focus on health in a bid to grab Liberal-held marginal seats as the prime minister announces $250 million for two domestic refiners to supply better-quality fuels.

Starting in western Sydney Scott Morrison is expected to jet interstate later in the day, spruiking the $125 million grants to be matched by refineries in Brisbane and Victoria to begin major construction to upgrade their facilities.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese will be in Melbourne on Wednesday morning to announce a trial of 50 urgent care clinics across the country, which will offer an alternative to busy hospital emergency departments for families.

The clinics will treat patients needing urgent care from health care workers including for broken bones, minor burns and stitches for cuts – in a bid to free up clogged emergency departments.

They will be based at GP surgeries and community health centres nationwide, and will cost more than $135 million over four years.

Earlier, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese was in Tasmania for a second day, campaigning in the marginal Labor electorate of Lyons.

Mr Albanese sought to move on from Monday’s gaffe when he was unable to recall the unemployment rate or official interest rate.

He arrived in Melbourne on Tuesday afternoon, before visiting an inner-city charity in the safe Labor seat of Macnamara with MP Josh Burns and Labor candidate for Higgins, Michelle Ananda-Rajah.

Mr Albanese met with priest Father Bob Maguire at his foundation in South Melbourne to announce a $300,000 election pledge for the organisation which helps thousands of struggling people experiencing homelessness and disadvantage with food and other support. 

