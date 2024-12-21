AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Healy
Alyssa Healy is back from injury and will lead Australia in the women's ODI against New Zealand. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Healy, Brown in as Australia bat first in WODI with NZ

Jasper Bruce December 21, 2024

Captain Alyssa Healy has lost the toss on her return from her knee injury, leaving Australia to bat first in the second women’s One Day International against New Zealand in Wellington.

Darcie Brown has earned a recall in the only other change to the Australian side that beat India in Perth last week, replacing injured spinner Sophie Molineux (knee).

Shelley Nitschke preferred Kim Garth and Megan Schutt to Brown as her front-line quicks in the India series, but all three will play on Saturday.

Healy’s comeback was delayed by rain that washed out the series opener and her inclusion forced the omission of Georgia Voll in the XI.

Replacing Healy at the top of the batting order, Voll had an outstanding debut series as Australia swept India 3-0 earlier this month.

Saturday’s match will be Healy’s first competitive game of cricket in more than a month and firms as crucial match practice ahead of next month’s Ashes.

“It’s like the first day of school back out here playing cricket. I’m really excited,” she told broadcast media.

Healy will play as a specialist batter with Beth Mooney continuing to keep wicket until the captain makes a full recovery from her injury.

New Zealand will be eager to snap a 13-game ODI losing streak against Australia and edge closer to qualification for the ODI World Cup in India next year.

Opening batter Bella James will make her ODI debut for the White Ferns, while quick Rosemary Mair plays her first ODI since March 2022.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Bella James, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Lauren Brown, Izzy Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson.

