AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
People flock to Bondi Beach during a 2019 heatwave.
Heatwaves are worsening and are already Australia's deadliest natural disaster, a study has found. Image by Ben Rushton/AAP PHOTOS
  • environmental issue

Heatwaves Australia’s deadliest disasters

Robyn Wuth August 19, 2022

Australia’s blistering heatwaves kill many more people than any other natural hazard, and more can be done to prepare for future events, new research says.

Hospital emergency and ambulance demand, as well as mortality, increases significantly during heatwaves, research from James Cook University shows.

The report examines a growing number of recorded heatwaves and extreme heat events between 2000 and 2020.

“Australia has experienced a consistent increase in amplitude, magnitude, frequency and duration of heatwaves, which have been attributed to the effects of climate change,” JCU’s associate lecturer and lead author Hannah Mason said. 

The study found that during heatwaves there was a notable increase in hospital admissions for cardiovascular, renal, respiratory, mental and behavioural conditions. 

“Direct effects of heat, such as heat stroke, dehydration, organ failure and cardiac arrest can be exacerbated for people with pre-existing medical conditions,” Miss Mason said. 

The study found the most common risk factor during heatwaves was for people aged over 60 and under 18, as well as those of low socio-economic status. 

Health services are also directly impacted by heatwaves through the effects on staff, power and water consumption and other infrastructure and mechanical failures, the study found. 

“With the likelihood of increasing heatwaves and their severity, early warning systems and preparedness programs, especially for health services, should be developed and evaluated to address areas where we anticipate more demand during heatwaves,” said report co-author Professor Richard Franklin.

“Health planning is essential at the community, state and federal levels to mitigate the impacts of these events on health and health service delivery, especially for vulnerable populations,”

The research is part of a wider study to improve the understanding and reduce the impacts of heatwaves on health. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.