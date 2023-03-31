AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
msam and george burgess
Sam and George Burgess lay a Souths jersey on the coffin during the funeral service of John Sattler. Image by Glenn Campbell/AAP PHOTOS
  • funeral

Heaven gets perfect prop in rugby league’s John Sattler

Scott Bailey March 31, 2023

Scott Sattler has paid tribute to his father John, claiming God just added to his perfect forward pack with the death of the rugby league legend.

John Sattler was farewelled on Friday at a packed funeral service on the Gold Coast, attended by the likes of Wally Lewis, Ken Arthurson and South Sydney officials.

For many, Sattler was South Sydney after captaining the club to four premierships between 1967 and 1971.

The Newcastle junior was one of the Rabbitohs’ finest-ever forwards, and audio of him singing the team’s victory song echoed through the Sacred Heart Church as he was carried out.

Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou was in attendance hours before his team’s clash with Melbourne, while former teammate Bob McCarthy delivered a touching tribute and was a pallbearer.

Sam and George Burgess draped Cameron Murray’s No.13 jersey from last week over Sattler’s Rabbitohs casket, with the former Kangaroos Test captain laid to rest wearing his South Sydney tie.

“God already has Arthur Beetson, Sticks (Norm) Provan, Lurch (John) O’Neill, Ned (Noel) Kelly and Chook (John) Raper,” Scott Sattler said. 

“He is looking for another forward to add to his pack. And he just got a good one.” 

Renowned as one of the toughest men in rugby league on the field, John Sattler was a gentleman off it.

Scott recalled how McCarthy often detailed the two sides of his father, the tough man on the field who an hour later was seen helping an old lady cross the road.

The Penrith premiership-winning star also recalled his father’s relationship with Clive Churchill, a failed truce with Western Suburbs hardman Kelly, his effort to try and get a licence for the team in Brisbane and bid to have South Sydney reinstated.

“He loved the Bunnies. It was a second family to him,” Scott said.

But most of all, Scott spoke of a lifetime of growing up water skiing and having his father try to help him make his own mark in rugby league.

“There was a great passage in Mat Rogers’ autobiography which I think resonates for a child and especially a son,” Scott said. 

“In every area of my life I have marked myself against the standards of my father. 

“We were no different. 

“Because he set such great standards, and when it came to training hard, being humble, showing humility and trying to ensure those around you felt important and needed. 

“Many may call it pressure but I had aspirations to emulate him. More so off the field.”

