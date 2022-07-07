AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
The swollen Hawkesbury River in Windsor, NSW
The risk of toppling trees, landslips and flash flooding remains after persistent heavy rain. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Heavy NSW rains ease, floods still a risk

Farid Farid July 8, 2022

Heavy rains may have subsided to the relief of thousands of NSW residents but severe flooding still poses risks in saturated catchments.

Major flood warnings were in place for the lower Hunter River, Wollombi Brook and Tuggerah Lake late on Thursday, with the Bureau of Meteorology noting some parts of the Hunter had reached record water levels.

The risk of landslips, trees toppling and flash flooding is still present following persistent heavy rain over several days across multiple regions.

Hazardous surf and marine wind warnings were also still in place for parts of the NSW coast on Thursday.

The bureau said major flooding was likely to occur at Maitland, in the lower Hunter, into Friday despite rain clearing for much of the state.

Elsewhere, the clean-up has already begun with Premier Dominic Perrottet and NSW Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke visiting Camden, one of the worst-affected areas.

Financial relief for flood-affected communities was extended to six additional local government areas bringing the total number of disaster-declared council regions to 29.

Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the severe weather and flooding would continue to impact many areas of NSW with many evacuation orders still in place.

“The flood waters may be receding in some areas, but we know there are other regions that are still at the emergency stage, where the focus will be on keeping our communities safe,” he said.

Ms Cooke said significant recovery support would be needed to help flood victims get back on their feet.

“Declaring a natural disaster is an essential first step towards getting a range of support out the door and in the pockets of individuals, families, farmers and business owners,” she said.

