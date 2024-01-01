Heavy rain, flood threat dampen start to new year

The threat of dangerous flooding has returned as heavy rain batters parts of southeast Queensland and northern NSW in a wet start to the new year.

Intense falls in some areas could lead to life-threatening flash floods, the Bureau of Meteorology warned on Monday afternoon.

Upper Springbrook on the Gold Coast had recorded 389mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Monday, while 276mm fell at Little Nerang Dam and 264mm at Hotham Creek, near Pimpama.

Parks and low-lying areas have been flooded after heavy rain on the Gold Coast. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

“Our waterways and infrastructure aren’t built to withstand such a large amount of rain over such a short period of time,” meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said.

“As a result, flash flooding is also a risk in these parts as well as other hazards we associate with floods such as landslips and adverse driving conditions.”

A flood warning has been issued for the Nerang, Pimpama and Coomera rivers, where water levels are expected to continue rising with periods of intense rain.

Two evacuation centres – at Nerang Bicentennial Community Centre and Coomera Indoor Sports Centre – will open from Monday afternoon.

Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate urged residents to make a decision early about whether they needed to evacuate.

“If there’s any uncertainty about your house, and you live near a river, don’t wait for an evacuation call,” he said.

Twenty roads on the Gold Coast were closed on Monday because of flooding.

Police urged people to resist travel as wild weather returned to the southeast.

“Even in the early hours of this morning we were detecting drivers speeding, not driving to the conditions and being an absolute menace,” Assistant Commissioner Chris Stream said.

Queensland’s southeast has been lashed by severe weather since Christmas Day, with storms leaving more than 100,000 residents in blackout.

Storms have swollen rivers and left people without power on the Gold Coast. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Acting Environment Minister Grace Grace told reporters 80 to 90 per cent of those affected now had their power restored but those still without may have to wait until Friday to be reconnected.

“There are still some areas around Jimboomba, Mount Tamborine where we’re having to rebuild the network,” she said.

“We’ve got every available crew on deck making sure they can restore them but with weather like today and the severe weather warning is causing a bit of havoc with that.”

Flash floods could also impact northern NSW, with residents in Lismore, Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Byron Bay, Casino and Kyogle told to stay informed about developing conditions.

Persistent showers are expected to continue throughout Monday with potential three to six-hourly rainfall totals between 80mm and 160mm and 24-hourly totals exceeding 250mm.

“Localised intense rainfall is possible under areas of persistent heavy thunderstorms,” the bureau said.

In the 24 hours to 9am on Monday, Limpinwood in NSW received 307mm, Numinbah 297mm, Coffs Harbour Airport 205mm and Sawtell 190mm.