An emergency worker keeps watch at Campaspe River levee in Echuca.
Emergency workers are keeping watch at Campaspe River levee a block from the main street in Echuca. Image by Brendan McCarthy/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Heavy rain to cause flash floods in Vic

Mibenge Nsenduluka October 25, 2022

Residents across parts of Victoria remain on high alert with heavy rain expected to cause flashing flooding and rising flood levels.

Northern parts of Victoria are set to be pummelled with rain bombs and major flooding could occur at Echuca and Moama, with The Murray River expected to peak on Tuesday.

Evacuation orders remain in place at Echuca, Echuca Village, Barmah and Lower Moira, Bunbartha and Kerang.

Numerous Watch and Acts have been issued including at Goulburn River downstream of Shepparton, Goulburn River Lake Eildon to Seymour and Campaspe River Downstream of Rochester.

About 30 to 60 millimetres of rainfall is expected.

On Monday afternoon, there was major flooding at Moree, Gunnedah, Narrabri, Hillston, Hay and Condobolin.

Flood levels downstream of Shepparton were at a moderate level and at Barmah, 7.6m was expected.

Parts of northern Victoria could face heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail on Tuesday, with drivers warned to be extra vigilant for flash flooding and pot holes.

The Murray River surpassed the 1993 flood level at Echuca on Saturday while the Loddon River at Kerang peaked, but the threat is yet to pass.

Floodwaters there have only slightly receded and are not expected to noticeably drop for several days.

Recovery efforts across central Victoria are about to ramp up, particularly at Rochester and Mooroopna which were badly damaged almost a fortnight ago.

So far approximately 4000 CFA volunteers have assisted communities to prepare or clean up. 

