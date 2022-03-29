AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Flood waters in Lismore
The northern NSW town of Lismore has again been issued with an evacuation order. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

Fresh evacuation ordered for Lismore

AAP March 30, 2022

One of the wettest summers on record continues with more heavy rain forcing a new evacuation order for Lismore in northern NSW.

Residents of the town along with those in surrounding Lismore Basin, East Lismore and Girards Hill have been urged to leave immediately.

It is the second such order for the town in 24 hours after an all clear was issued to return with caution on Tuesday afternoon.

Although still within levee height, the local Wilsons River has exceeded its major flood level of 9.7 metres.

The SES is directing people to evacuate via New Ballina Road, Bruxner Highway and Dalley Street before closures come into play.

Flash flooding in the CBD as a result of heavy rainfall has inundated roads and an evacuation centre has again been set up at Southern Cross University.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the potential remains high for wider heavy rain along the NSW coast and landslides are also possible with roads inundated.

Forecaster Jonathan How says a low pressure system is expected to bring strong and gusty winds in the second half of the week to areas including Sydney, the Hunter and Illawarra.

Fresh flooding will impact the mental wellbeing of northern NSW residents already devastated by the February floods, says University of Sydney mental health professor James Bennett-Levy.

Another bout of flooding could seriously affect those in the middle of a long clean-up from the previous catastrophe, he told AAP on Tuesday.

“There is extreme distress because what it (the floods) does is re-trigger and re-traumatise people who have already been severely traumatised.”

Dr Bennett-Levy, who directs the Centre for Rural Health in Lismore, said “very high levels” of post-traumatic stress disorder are expected.

“It is not just people directly affected, there is collective trauma because just about everyone in the community knows … multiple people … whose houses have been inundated,” he said.

In a study conducted after the 2017 floods, Dr Bennett-Levy along with other researchers found 50 per cent of people displaced for more than six months in the same region had PTSD.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.