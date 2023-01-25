AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A worker on $92,030 needs a $7178 increase to keep up with inflation.
Analysis shows a worker earning $92,030 needs a $7178 increase to keep up with inflation. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Hefty pay rises required to beat inflation

Poppy Johnston January 26, 2023

Workers need a $7000 pay packet boost to keep up with the soaring cost of living. 

Canstar analysis shows the average worker earning $92,030 would need a $7178 increase in annual income to keep pace with inflation, which rose 7.8 per cent annually in the December quarter.

Inflation surged 1.9 per cent over the three months, the latest national figures released this week revealed.

Wages have been lifting solidly but falling well short of fast-rising inflation, amounting to record declines in real wages.

In the September quarter, the wage price index lifted 3.1 per cent annually and one per cent quarterly. 

Canstar money expert Effie Zahos said switching jobs could attract a higher wage.

“Applications per job ad picked up in November through to December by 10.4 per cent according to SEEK, which indicates Australians are looking at making a career move in 2023,” she said.

The higher-than-expected inflation figures also likely locked in a ninth interest rate rise, which will flow through to mortgage holders in higher repayments. 

RateCity analysis showed another 25 basis point cash rate rise will add another $76 to monthly repayments on a $500,000 loan, amounting to $908 more compared to May last year before rates started lifting.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.