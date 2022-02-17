AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lachlan Henderson
Lachlan Henderson has become Cricket Australia's third chairperson in five months. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Henderson is new Cricket Australia chair

Oliver Caffrey February 17, 2022

Cricket Australia has a new chairperson with Lachlan Henderson taking on the position following a tumultuous period for the board.

Henderson is CA’s third chair in five months, replacing interim leader Richard Freudenstein, who took over from Earl Eddings after he resigned in October.

Eddings had lost crucial support from NSW and Queensland, making his position untenable.

Henderson, who is Epworth Healthcare’s chief executive, has been on the CA board since late-2018, having previously served as WACA chair before moving to Melbourne in 2017.

CA has come under-fire recently, first for its handling of the Tim Paine sexting scandal in November, then Justin Langer’s exit as Australian coach this month.

Henderson has a rich history of involvement in cricket in Western Australia.

“The CA board is relatively new, with seven of the nine members having been on the board for less than three and a half years, and the imminent appointment of a new independent director will bring further fresh ideas and perspectives,” Henderson said.

“My love of cricket began as a kid growing up in Perth and the game has always been a big part of my life.

“As chair, my aim is to ensure the integrity and growth of the game in Australia with strong governance embedded at Cricket Australia and reflected in all levels of cricket, from elite teams to community clubs.

“Among my other main priorities will be a focus on a strong, sustainable financial future for the game and building on the growth in our participation rates, particularly among girls and women, and our multi-cultural communities.”

Freudenstein will continue as a director on the CA board.

“(Henderson) brings a combination of fresh ideas, a clear plan and broad experience together with continuity to the position, having served as a CA director for the past three years,” Freudenstein said.

“The short-list of candidates for this role was outstanding but it was the unanimous opinion of the CA board that Lachlan was best suited to be our next chair.”

