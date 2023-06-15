Herbert leads Australian challenge early at the US Open

Australia’s morning starters have struggled to keep up as Americans Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele set a sizzling pace during the first round of the US Open in Los Angeles.

Fowler and Schauffele opened with record-setting eight-under-par 62s at Los Angeles Country Club to grab the early clubhouse lead on Thursday.

Lucas Herbert was the best of the Aussies out early, eight shots behind after an even-par 70.

Herbert mixed three birdies with three bogeys to complete his round in a tie for 22nd spot at men’s golf’s third major of the year.

Despite the soft greens and unusually easy Open scoring conditions, former world No.1s Adam Scott and Jason Day could only manage disappointing three-over 73s.

Scott arrived on the back of three top-10 finishes from his past four events, but found it tough going on Thursday.

The 2013 Masters champion slumped to five over through his first 13 holes before rallying with three late birdies to at least give himself hope of making the halfway cut.

Day has missed the cut in his past two events since breaking a five-year winless drought at last month’s AT&T Byron Nelson Championship in Texas and is battling once again to earn a weekend tee time.

Playing alongside Fowler, who reeled off 10 birdies to record the first 62 in US Open history, Day was unable to find his A game.

The two-time Open runner-up racked up five bogeys in his first seven holes before steadying on the back nine without making any great move.

Schauffele joined Fowler at eight under shortly after, the pair enjoying a five-stroke lead over world No.1 Scottie Scheffler and fellow countryman Bryson De Chambeau, who both carded 67s.

World No.9 Cameron Smith will spearhead Australia’s afternoon assault.

The British Open champion will hope to continue the momentum gained from last month’s PGA Championship, where he closed with a Sunday 65 to claim his first top-10 result at the tournament.

Cam Davis, who shared fourth at the PGA Championship for his best major championship finish yet, Min Woo Lee and amateur qualifier Kurt Vilips tee off later.