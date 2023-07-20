AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Lucas Herbert for Australia
Lucas Herbert has launched Australia's challenge at the 151st British Open at Hoylake. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • golf

Herbert tees off Australian bid in Open at Hoylake

Ian Chadband July 20, 2023

Local player Matthew Jordan has enjoyed the “amazing honour” of hitting the opening tee shot of the 151st British Open – and taking the early lead – as Lucas Herbert launched the Australian challenge at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

In the most benign conditions after a wet and windy week, 27-year-old Jordan, who’s been a member at Royal Liverpool since he was seven and came through qualifying to earn a place in the 156-man field, also cashed in with the first birdie of Thursday’s opening round.

Jordan made par at the first with a 14-foot putt before then sinking birdie putts at the second and fifth holes, while three other players amid the earliest starters also took advantage of almost windless conditions to quickly move under par.

Herbert was the first Australian to go out at just before 7am (4pm AEST). A lovely bunker shot at the first extricated him from a spot of bother as he parred the hole and followed up with three more pars over the first four holes. 

Reigning champion Cameron Smith was due to launch his defence of the Claret Jug amid the morning swing, teeing off at 9.58am (6.58pm AEST). 

The Queenslander has pronounced himself confident of his chances, saying he’s a better golfer than when he lifted the title at St Andrews last year as he seeks to become the first Australian back-to-back winner since the great Peter Thomson, who was the last man to win three in a row between 1954 and 1956.

Smith was playing alongside Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and US Open winner Wyndham Clark, while Adam Scott was due to set off in the group ahead of Smith, alongside world No.1 Scottie Scheffler.

Rory McIlroy starts as favourite for the tournament, the 2014 champion on these links having warmed up by winning the Scottish Open on Sunday as he seeks a fifth major victory.

He plays in the marquee group alongside European Ryder Cup teammates Jon Rahm and Justin Rose at 2:59pm (11.59pm AEST).

