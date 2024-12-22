Heta red hot at world darts championship

Australia’s Damon “The Heat” Heta has shown his class in an impressive start at the darts world championship.

Following the headline act of teenage senastion Luke Littler, Heta held off a stern challenge from good mate and regular practice partner Connor Scutt of England to win 3-1 at London’s Alexandra Palace on Saturday night.

No.9 ranked Heta fell just short of a nine-dart finish as he narrowly missed double 12 en route to the victory which set up a third-round meeting with England’s Luke Woodhouse.

The 37-year-old former roofer from Perth has enjoyed a rapid rise since packing his bags and moving to England five years ago, with a European Tour crown and a further seven ProTour title to his name after joining the pro circuit in 2020.

Scutt got off to a strong start as he rallied from 0-2 down to win the first set 3-2 before Heta steadied to take charge.

Heta said he told himself to “play your game, get amped up”.

I felt I put the pressure on … I had to not let him get comfortable.

“I just want to perform and keep the crowd happy, that’s my main goal”.

Earlier, Littler came within millimetres of opening his quest for a maiden world championship crown with a nine-dart finish as he beat Ryan Meikle in record-breaking fashion.

The 17-year-old was back on the Alexandra Palace stage 12 months on from his remarkable debut run to the final and showed everyone why he is the favourite to win the title this year.

He was a breath away from darting perfection when he missed a double 12 but threw a stunning 140.91 average in the final set to win 3-1.

That is the record for the highest average in a single set at the world championship as he continues to break barriers.

Littler is coming off a stunning year, which has seen him win 10 PDC titles, including the Premier League and Grand Slam of Darts.

“It was the toughest game I have played, but as a player you have got to get over the line,” Littler said.

“It was game on and bottom’s gone for me.

“The last set I don’t know where I pulled it from. I just had to fight until the end.

“It was good to be back, and get on the stage, nervous, I had to find it somewhere. I know I have got it.

“As soon as the question came on stage and then boom, the tears came. It was just a bit too much to speak on stage.

“It is the worst game I have played, I have never felt anything like that tonight.”

Raymond van Barneveld suffered one of his most disappointing Ally Pally defeats as he crashed out to world No.76 Nick Kenny.

The five-time world champion, who was beaten in the fourth round by Littler last year, went down 3-1 to the Welshman, who was in tears after his victory.

