AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Australia Davis Cup
Lleyton Hewitt is urging his Davis Cup team to take inspiration from their epic win over Hungary. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Hewitt challenges Cup charges, hails Roche

Darren Walton March 6, 2022

Lleyton Hewitt is challenging his triumphant Davis Cup charges to take their game to the next level – Pat Rafter-style – following Australia’s epic qualifying win over Hungary.

Hewitt hopes the hard-earned 3-2 victory in Sydney plus a week working with master coach Tony Roche drives Alex de Minaur, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alexei Popyrin and doubles specialists John Peers and Luke Saville to new heights.

The proud captain pointed to Rafter’s breakthrough win over Cedric Pioline from two sets down at White City 25 years ago, when France were defending Davis Cup champions, as proof the famous teams’ event can be a career changer.

Hewitt was an orange boy for that 1997 tie and “Rafter was a so-so player back then”.

Seven months later and armed with new-found belief, Rafter won the first of back-to-back US Open crowns that propelled the serve-volleyer to world No.1.

“I just wanted to play Davis Cup from that day,” Hewitt said of Rafter’s memorable Cup win.

The skipper urged de Minaur, Kokkinakis, Popyrin and company to draw similar confidence from their Davis Cup experiences ahead of bumper hardcourt events in Indian Wells and Miami and then the rest of the grand slam season.

“This has to be confidence building for these guys,” Hewitt said.

“Even Alexei, he could have easily played this week as well. He came back and did absolutely everything we asked of him.

“But when he leaves this tie, we want him to be a better player than when he arrived.

“We try and do hard work on the practice court and we want them to go out and have success now and we feel like these guys are due and they deserve that.

“They’ve put in the hard work and they’ve got a couple of big tournaments coming up the next four weeks and there’s no reason why they can’t be pushing deep into these bigger tournaments and also at the next few majors coming up as well.

“The next three majors are before the next Davis Cup group stages (in September) so all these guys have a great opportunity whether it’s singles or doubles.”

Hewitt hailed 76-year-old Roche – the coaching guru who guided Rafter, Roger Federer and Ivan Lendl to a dozen slams between them – as Australia’s unsung hero.

“The boys speak about the team camaraderie but it’s not just me. Rochey is one of the biggest drivers of it.

“I couldn’t be doing what I try and do with these guys without Rochey and we’re just so lucky to have someone like him that wants to still be a part of it because in my opinion he is the best coach in the world – and he still is.

“The intensity that he can bring to any practice court – I don’t care who’s on the practice court – the intensity goes through the roof.

“We’re just very fortunate that we’ve got him part of our team and our tennis community and I’m lucky to have him as a mate.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.