Australia Davis
Australia's Davis Cup team will need to beat Hungary 3-0 to have any chance of progressing. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Hewitt’s big dilemma for Davis Cup tie

Ian Chadband November 27, 2021

Lleyton Hewitt faces a selection headache as he attempts to find a team which can somehow rescue Australia’s sinking Davis Cup hopes in Turin.

The captain believes it’s still “mathematically possible” for his team to make the quarter-finals following their dispiriting 3-0 defeat by Croatia in Thursday’s opening group tie at the Italian venue.

Yet Hewitt also knows, with Australia now unlikely to qualify as group D winners, they’ll have to beat Hungary 3-0 on Saturday and hope results in the other five groups conspire to allow them to make the last-eight as one of the two best runners-up.

They now cannot afford a slip-up and Hewitt has to decide whether to keep faith with his second-string singles player, Alexei Popyrin, who cut a forlorn figure after losing tamely to Croatian long-shot Borna Gojo.

It was only Popyrin’s second Davis Cup appearance and he was found wanting against a player ranked some 215 places behind him on the ATP computer who raised his game to a level the 22-year-old Sydneysider simply couldn’t match.

Popyrin admitted afterwards he felt it was “probably the most painful loss” of his career and Hewitt must consider whether he believes the youngster is ready to rebound strongly or whether he should turn to either the reliable John Millman or leftie Alex Bolt.

Alex de Minaur, who left Hewitt “extremely proud” of his battling display in defeat to an inspired Marin Cilic, played for three hours and 10 minutes on Thursday after also being drafted in for the losing doubles.

But he’ll be key again to leading the line in a likely first meeting with Hungary’s top player, the dangerous Marton Fucsovics, who has an impressive 21-9 record in Cup singles.

“I’m just disappointed I wasn’t able to get a point for Australia, that’s what really hurts me. I left it all out there but sometimes it’s not enough,” he said after his two losses.

Hewitt promised his side would “leave absolutely everything on the court in those three matches” against Hungary.

“The boys will certainly be going out there and doing absolutely everything in their power to get the result we want.”

Even that may not prove enough for the 28-time champions, who are seeking to lift the giant Cup for the first time since Hewitt, as a player, inspired the 2003 win.

