AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
CANBERRA PARLIAMENT HOUSE WORKPLACE
Brittany Higgins and 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame will address the National Press Club. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • sexual assault

Higgins, Tame to respond to PM’s apology

Georgie Moore February 9, 2022

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins and child sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame will respond to Scott Morrison’s apology to women harassed and assaulted in federal parliament.

Ms Higgins, who went public a year ago about her alleged 2019 rape in a minister’s office, will address the National Press Club with the former Australian of the Year on Wednesday.

Legislation to enact reforms called for by Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins is also due to be introduced into parliament.

It follows the prime minister’s apology to Ms Higgins and other women who suffered under a parliamentary culture that normalised bullying, abuse, harassment and violence.

“I am sorry. We are sorry. I’m sorry to Ms Higgins for the terrible things that took place here,” Mr Morrison said on Tuesday. 

“The place that should have been a place of safety and contribution turned out to be a nightmare … but she had the courage to stand, and so here we are.”

Ms Higgins and Rachelle Miller, a former staffer to Liberal minister Alan Tudge who alleged he was emotionally and physically abusive, were among women belatedly invited to watch the apology.

It was among 28 recommendations from Ms Jenkins who found one-third of staff surveyed across Commonwealth parliamentary workplaces had been sexually harassed.

“That exploitation, abuse, bullying and harassment has played itself out through terrible, traumatic and harrowing experiences, harassment of staff, particularly female staff, as well as harassment of female members and senators,” the prime minister said.

“It is clear that practical and cultural changes are necessary to make our parliamentary workplaces safer.”

Ms Tame tweeted “proactive, preventative measures” were needed instead of “performative, last-minute bandaid electioneering stunts”.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.