Marchersin Melbourne
The biggest protest happened in Melbourne where about 50,000 CFMEU backers took to the streets. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • unions

High Court challenge launched after CFMEU crackdown

Laine Clark September 3, 2024

A former CFMEU national president says a High Court challenge has been launched after the commonwealth placed the construction union into administration.

Jade Ingham said the challenge against the “new unconstitutional and undemocratic laws” affecting CFMEU members had been filed on Tuesday.

“The most important people in this are the members of the CFMEU whose voices have been excluded,” Mr Ingham said in a statement.

“Members are furious about their union being taken away from them. Their union has been stolen from them.”

Mr Ingham said a crowdfunding effort had also been launched to support the legal challenge and a “public awareness campaign”.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus placed the union’s construction and general division into administration last month, alongside all of its state and territory branches.

Laws giving the relevant minister powers to intervene and slap life bans on CFMEU officials also passed the parliament last month.

The federal government’s move followed allegations of corruption and bikie infiltration within the CFMEU.

In the days since the laws passed, the CFMEU had signalled it would launch a court challenge.

“This is active treachery and class warfare against the working class in this country from the state and federal governments,” Mr Ingham said.

“Union bashing never worked for the Tories, so why did Labor think it would work for them? CFMEU members will have their voices heard.”

