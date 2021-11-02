 High hopes for lower COVID-19 cases in Vic - Australian Associated Press

Racegoers celebrates during Melbourne Cup Day
Victoria's lower COVID-19 case numbers have coincided with the return of public events in the state. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

High hopes for lower COVID-19 cases in Vic

Melissa Meehan November 3, 2021

There are high hopes COVID-19 case numbers are on a downward trend after Victoria recorded 989 new infections in the previous 24-hour period, the lowest since late September.

The lower case numbers coincided with the return of public events, with 10,000 spectators able to cheer on the Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse on Tuesday. 

The race was run without a crowd during the peak of the pandemic in 2020.

There are 19,409 active cases in the state and the death toll stands at 1134.

Victorians in hospital with the virus has dropped to 667, including 127 in intensive care, with 76 of those on a ventilator.

Almost 93 per cent of Victorians aged over 16 have received one vaccine dose and 81.4 per cent are double-jabbed.

Tuesday’s case number is the lowest since 986 infections were recorded for September 27.

It’s hoped that its the beginning of a dwindling of case numbers as the state continues to open up, including a crowd at Oaks Day on Thursday.

Thanks to a COVID-19 check-in upgrade, punters will be able to burst through the turnstiles during the Melbourne Cup carnival as quickly as the thoroughbreds from the barriers.

Those heading to Flemington for Oaks Day can check in more quickly and easily using the Service Victoria app, which will be linked to their ticket on their phone.

Ticketek tested the technology at the NRL Grand Final in Brisbane, helping to reduce crowding at QR-code check-in points.

Racing Minister Martin Pakula said each Ticketek digital entry ticket to Flemington will feature a button which attendees can click to check in and show proof of vaccination, without having to scan a QR code.

