AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Eleanor Patterson
Eleanor Patterson soars to silver in the women's high jump in Budapest. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • athletics, track and field

High jump medals for Patterson and Olyslagers

John Salvado August 28, 2023

Eleanor Patterson and Nicola Olyslagers have claimed silver and bronze in an emotion-charged women’s high jump in Budapest, lifting Australia to a best-ever medal haul of six at a world athletics championships.

Defending world champ Patterson – who underwent surgery to have a plate inserted in her broken left foot in February – twice bettered her season’s best and moved into the silver-medal position with a first-time clearance at 1.99m.

Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the gold on Sunday (early Monday AEST) as the only jumper to clear 2.01m.

It was an emotional victory for the 21-year-old, who was forced to flee her hometown of Dnipro shortly after the war with Russia began last year. 

She now trains in Germany.

Mahuchikh was the only member of the 29-strong Ukrainian squad in Budapest to win gold.

“I am so proud to win this gold for my country,” she said.

“I can’t wait to go back and show this medal to my coach.”

Athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus were banned from the championships due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Olyslagers, 26, got the bronze behind Patterson on countback with a second-time clearance at 1.99m.

It was only her second defeat in 11 competitions this year.

The two Australians embraced at the conclusion of the competition.

It was the first time Australia had ever produced two medallists in the one event at a world athletics championships.

Australia finished the nine-day titles in Budapest with a record haul of six medals, bettering the previous high-water mark of four set in Seville in 1999 and equalled in Berlin in 2009.

The sole gold came from Nina Kennedy in the women’s pole vault.

On three previous occasions, Australia had won two golds at a world titles.

The only other Australian in action on the final day of the championships was Stewart McSweyn who was 13th in a men’s 5000m final won by Norwegian superstar Jakob Ingebrigtsen in 13 minutes 11.30 seconds.

AUSTRALIAN MEDALLISTS AT THE 2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gold

Nina Kennedy – women’s pole vault

Silver

Jemima Montag – women’s 20km walk

Eleanor Patterson – women’s high jump

Bronze

Mackenzie Little – women’s javelin

Kurtis Marschall – men’s pole vault

Nicola Olyslagers – women’s pole vault

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.