High praise from Hardwick for new Blues

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has drawn parallels between Carlton’s engine-room revamp and the one which drove the Tigers to a drought-breaking AFL premiership five years ago.

The high praise came after Blues captain Patrick Cripps superbly led a beefed up midfield unit that tore Richmond to shreds in the final quarter of Thursday night’s 25-point upset at the MCG.

Carlton’s on-ball division featured the vastly improved Matthew Kennedy and classy new recruits Adam Cerra and George Hewett, who linked up well in an encouraging sign for new coach Michael Voss.

They ensured the Blues dominated the final term to run all over Richmond, winning the centre clearance (7-0), overall clearance (17-2), contested possession (42-23) and inside-50 (22-2) counts in a landslide.

In the aftermath, Hardwick likened the Blues’ acquisition of Cerra (Fremantle) and Hewett (Sydney) from rival clubs to Richmond’s midfield overhaul ahead of the 2017 campaign.

Dion Prestia, Josh Caddy and ruckman Toby Nankervis arrived at Punt Road that season and combined with established Tigers midfielders Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin to play key roles in ending an infamous 37-year premiership drought.

“It’s amazing what a spark can do,” Hardwick said.

“Don’t get me wrong, new coach, new game plan and some things they’ve done.

“But bringing in talented players like that, it helps, no question.

“They bring in Cerra and Hewett, incredible athletes who can cover the ground really well, and it’s similar to the re-emergence of bringing in Caddy, Nankervis and Prestia.”

Former Brisbane champion Voss is charged with bringing success back to Carlton, who haven’t played finals since 2013 and last won a premiership in 1995.

Hardwick said he saw shades of the Western Bulldogs in the Blues’ new game plan under Voss, who was appointed after David Teague was sacked last year.

Teague has since joined Richmond as an assistant.

“The Carlton midfielders all had close to 30 touches … they’d get the ball and we sort of knew it was coming,” Hardwick said.

“They’re low-kick, high-handball, Western Bulldogs-type numbers in and around the contest, but we just couldn’t stop it once they got out and going.

“Their hands are very clean and we had opportunities but we just weren’t as clean at various stages.

“They’re playing some really good footy, we’ve seen it over the pre-season games and Vossy’s got them going in a really strong direction.”

Carlton’s midfield will be put to the test again in round two when they take on the Bulldogs’ vaunted on-ball division at Marvel Stadium.