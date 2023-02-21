AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Scales of justice (file image)
A high-profile man accused of rape has a second hearing before a Queensland court. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

High-profile man’s rape case due back in Qld court

Rex Martinich February 22, 2023

The case of a high-profile man accused of rape is set to return to Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

The man faces two charges of raping a woman in October 2021, with his second hearing listed for Wednesday.

He cannot be named for legal reasons as under Queensland law, the identity of accused rapists cannot be revealed until they are committed for trial.

The man’s lawyer Rowan King said during the previous hearing in January that his client was interstate but he would be available on the phone.

Mr King had submitted a medical report about why the man could not appear.

The accused was granted bail on his own undertaking on the condition he does not contact the complainant and that he surrenders his passport.

Prosecutors were also expected to have handed the accused a police brief of evidence by February 15.

The Queensland government last year announced it would change legislation to allow accused rapists to be named earlier in legal proceedings, in line with a recommendation of the Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce.

