AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Lance Franklin
Lance Franklin's duel with Darcy Moore could determine who reaches this year's AFL grand final. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

High-wire Magpies face stern SCG test

Roger Vaughan September 16, 2022

The high-wire act Collingwood has ridden all the way from second-bottom to a preliminary final now faces the ultimate AFL crucible – bloods culture at the SCG.

But the daunting challenge of Sydney at their colisseum – the first preliminary final at the ground since the Swans’ pivotal 1996 triumph over Essendon – will not faze these Magpies.

Their stunning rise from last year’s doldrums has been underpinned by a streak of narrow wins that has built massive self-belief.

They have defied convention repeatedly, even surprising their coach Craig McRae.

“In your wildest dreams I never thought we’d be in a position to play in a prelim final,” the first-year senior coach said this week.

Collingwood have won 13 of their last 15 games and nine of those wins have been by seven points or less.

But their only loss before the finals? Against Sydney in round 22, at the SCG, where Collingwood kicked their lowest score of the season.

“Our best footy is that brand when we’re aggressive and we’re going at it,” McRae said.

“There’s parts of that game (in round 22) when they defended really well and didn’t allow us to do that.

“We’re going to have to find a way through that.”

Indeed, this week the Magpies shortened the boundary line at their training ground to mimic the SCG dimensions.

Saturday night’s venue is regarded as a “small” oval where the Swans are masters at suffocating the opposition.

“It’s got a bit of attention,” McRae said of their ground-specific preparations..

“I must admit, we didn’t lose to the ground. We lost to the Swans, who played the ground really well.

“I think it’s just a subtle little reminder. There’s not much to it. I don’t think it’s a big deal but it’s just something we thought may assist (us).”

Collingwood’s preparations were not helped when young players Beau McCreery and Josh Carmichael were involved in a Friday car accident on the way to Melbourne airport.

They were not injured, but no doubt rattled.

Still, Collingwood have shown a cast-iron ability over the last 12 months to overcome significant off-field problems – Jordan De Goey twice, board ructions and ongoing racism accusations.

Culture, of course, is the Swans’ hallmark. Their origins of their “bloods” philosophy can be traced back to that stirring 1996 preliminary-final win over Essendon.

Just as Collingwood have defied expectations this season, so the Swans have masterfully avoided the boom-or-bust cycle that is the hallmark of AFL clubs socialism.

They, too, have enjoyed a red-hot vein of form in the second half of the season and earned their preliminary-final berth with a masterful upset of reigning premiers Melbourne a fortnight ago.

A feature of that win was Lance Franklin’s goalless struggle and now he comes up against Darcy Moore, who is building a strong case to be the player of this finals series.

“Buddy” is not the matchwinner he used to be, but no AFL player loves a big occasion more.

If he somehow gets off the chain, that black-and-white high wire might snap. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.