Rinky Hijikata
Rinky Hijikata almost caused a boilover in his Adelaide International clash with Denis Shapovalov. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • tennis

Hijikata falls short against Shapovalov

Justin Chadwick and Melissa Woods
January 3, 2023

Rinky Hijikata has come achingly close to emulating the feats of fellow Australian Alexei Popyrin and knocking out a seed in the opening round of the Adelaide International 1.

A day after Popyrin shocked world No.6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, fellow qualifier Hijikata almost caused a boilover against another Canadian, Denis Shapovalov.

Hijikata, the world 164, fell to the seventh seed in three high quality sets 2-6 6-4 6-3.

Trailing 3-4 in the deciding set the 21-year-old had a break point but couldn’t convert with Shapovalov pouncing to extend his lead before wrapping up the win.

World No 18 Shapovalov, who has been ranked as high as 10, struggled with his serve in the first set, dishing up three double faults in his first game, and won only 55 per cent of his first serves for the match.

In other results, world No.7 Daniil Medvedev was given an early scare before an injury to his opponent gave the Russian a free passage through to the second round.

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open winner, was leading 7-6 (8-6) 2-1 in Tuesday’s match against Lorenzo Sonego when the Italian retired hurt due to an arm injury.

Sonego put up a stern fight in the opening set, saving nine of the 10 break points against him to take it to a tiebreaker.

Medvedev pulled out the goods when it mattered most to clinch the first set, and was handed victory when world No.45 Sonego called it quits early in the second.

“What a match to start the year,” Medvedev said in his on-court interview.

“Unfortunate for everybody that it finished early, even if we played one hour 40, but I’m happy to be through.

“I wish Lorenzo a speedy recovery.”

Medvedev will take on world No.29 Miomir Kecmanovic in the round of 16.

World No.15 Jannik Sinner set up a clash with Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis after beating Britain’s Kyle Edmund 6-3 6-2.

Kokkinakis booked his spot with an upset 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (9-7) win over world No.34 Maxime Cressy on Monday.

