AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australian Hindley
Jai Hindley celebrates becoming the first Australian to win the Giro d'Italia in Verona. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cycling

Hindley becomes first Aussie to win Giro

Ian Chadband May 30, 2022

Jai Hindley has pedalled furiously into cycling history as Australia’s historic first winner of the Giro d’Italia.

In Verona, Hindley wrote a Shakespearean tale of redemption on Sunday, clinching the title in a time trial just 20 months after losing the leader’s ‘maglia rosa’ in a last-day sporting tragedy.

In Milan in 2020, the man from Perth was pipped for the crown cruelly by 39 seconds – but this time, protected by a one minute 25 second cushion and promising to “die for the jersey”, no-one was going to stop him.

He negotiated the 17.4km course safely and with no great alarms to finish 15th on the stage in 23 minutes 55 seconds but, crucially, only seven seconds behind his nearest challenger, Olympic champion Richard Carapaz.  

“I’m proud to be an Australian,” said an emotional Hindley as he tried to come to terms with his triumph.

“I had it in the back of my mind about 2020 and I didn’t want that to happen again,” he said. “It’s really incredible,” 

It meant Hindley, who rides for German team Bora-hansgrohe, secured the overall victory convincingly by one minute 18 seconds from Ecuador’s Carapaz, with Spain’s Mike Landa third, 3:24 behind.

Italy’s Matteo Sobrero won the time trial in 22min 24sec but all eyes were on Hindley as he was last off the ramp.

“I was getting updates on the road but I felt pretty good on the bike,” said Hindley.

“I knew from the time checks that it was a decent ride but I took the descent pretty cautiously.,”

Not only did the 26-year-old West Australian become the country’s first winner of the Italian race but he also follows 2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans as the second Aussie ever to win one of cycling’s three Grand Tours.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.