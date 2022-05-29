Hindley becomes first Aussie to win Giro

Jai Hindley has pedalled furiously into cycling history as Australia’s historic first winner of the Giro d’Italia.

In Verona, Hindley wrote a Shakespearean tale of redemption on Sunday, clinching the title in a time trial just 20 months after losing the leader’s ‘maglia rosa’ in a last-day sporting tragedy.

In Milan in 2020, the man from Perth was pipped for the crown cruelly by 39 seconds – but this time, protected by a one minute 25 second cushion and promising to “die for the jersey”, no-one was going to stop him.

He negotiated the 17.4km course safely and with no great alarms to finish 15th on the stage in 23 minutes 55 seconds but, crucially, only seven seconds behind his nearest challenger, Olympic champion Richard Carapaz.

“I’m proud to be an Australian,” said an emotional Hindley as he tried to come to terms with his triumph.

“I had it in the back of my mind about 2020 and I didn’t want that to happen again,” he said. “It’s really incredible,”

It meant Hindley, who rides for German team Bora-hansgrohe, secured the overall victory convincingly by one minute 18 seconds from Ecuador’s Carapaz, with Spain’s Mike Landa third, 3:24 behind.

Italy’s Matteo Sobrero won the time trial in 22min 24sec but all eyes were on Hindley as he was last off the ramp.

“I was getting updates on the road but I felt pretty good on the bike,” said Hindley.

“I knew from the time checks that it was a decent ride but I took the descent pretty cautiously.,”

Not only did the 26-year-old West Australian become the country’s first winner of the Italian race but he also follows 2011 Tour de France winner Cadel Evans as the second Aussie ever to win one of cycling’s three Grand Tours.