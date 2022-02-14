Historic gold for Humphries

Kaillie Humphries’ gamble to switch allegiances and compete for the United States paid off in style as she became the inaugural Olympic monobob champion, creating Games history in the process.

Humphries crushed the field – including Australia’s Bree Walker who finished fifth – to collect her fourth Olympic medal, including three gold, but first competing under the American flag.

Just two months ago the 36-year-old was uncertain whether she would be lining up in Beijing.

She split from the Canadian bobsleigh organisation not long after her PyeongChang triumph, alleging mental and emotional harassment by head coach, Todd Hays.

Humphries then married her American husband and set about pledging her allegiance to a new country.

While an Olympic medal looked a certainty such is her domination in the sport, her US citizenship being granted before the Games was not.

Humphries was offered immediate citizenship by a number of countries, including China, but held out and in December was sworn in.

And then on Monday she became the first woman to win Winter Olympics gold for two countries.

After singing The Star-Spangled Banner with her medal draped around her neck, the heavily tattooed Humphries said it had been a “journey” to get to gold.

“It hasn’t always been guaranteed, it hasn’t always been easy and I’ve had a lot of fears and doubts,” Humphries said.

“Just the feeling of pride and accomplishment and the fact that I never gave up on myself, that a country stood behind me and I was able to be here and put my best foot forward and that my best is the best in the world … it’s so heart-warming to bring back a gold medal.

“To know that I own a piece of history as the first monobob champion is a huge honour.”

Humphries skipped the final two training runs saying she’d already memorised the course at Yanqing Sliding Centre and dominated racing from the outset.

With the medals awarded on the cumulative time after four runs, Humphries’ last was the slowest of her efforts with a 1:05.3 but she still managed a combined time of 4:19.27.

Fellow American, World Cup champion Elana Meyers Taylor (4:20.81) was second with Canadian Christine de Bruin (4:21.03) taking the bronze medal.

Meyers Taylor had a troubled build-up, forced in isolation after testing positive to COVID-19 on arrival in Beijing.

Walker was chasing a second Olympic sliding medal for Australia, following Jackie Narracott’s historic silver medal in the skeleton.

The 29-year-old from Victoria paid the price for a slow first run when she sat 10th. Her final two runs were the second fastest behind Humphries.

The former 400m hurdler started the day in seventh spot and jumped into fifth after her third run, thumping the slide of her sled in delight in after crossing the finish line.

She needed to make up another 0.55 seconds to move into the bronze-medal position but ultimately fell short with a combined time of 4:21.46.

Humphries pushed to get monobob included in the Olympics as part of a move toward gender parity, with the men contesting a four-man competition.

She said she next wanted to see women compete in four-man and men have their own monobob race.

Before then she has another chance to win more gold for Team USA in the two-man on Saturday which she again would dedicate to her new country.

“It’s not lost on me – I know what it means to represent the United States and I’m so proud and honoured to be able to be here,” she said.

“I feel so supported and loved by a country and a team.”