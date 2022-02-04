AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
George Kambosos
George Kambosos is open to his first boxing world title defence being hosted in Sydney or Melbourne. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • boxing

Historic homecoming beckons for Kambosos

George Clarke February 4, 2022

George Kambosos hopes to announce his opponent for his first world title defence by the end of February, warning his lightweight rivals to get serious if they want a shot at his belts.

Kambosos stunned the boxing world last November when he recorded what many claimed was the greatest victory in Australian boxing history by defeating American Teofimo Lopez in New York to claim the WBA, WBO and IBF lightweight world titles.

Ukraine’s Vasiliy Lomachenko, who lost to Lopez in 2020, or undefeated Devin Haney are the two men hoping to face the unbeaten Australian (20-0).

But the Sydnesider has told Lomachenko and Haney if they don’t put a serious proposal together then they may miss the boat altogether.

“I don’t have a preference on which I want to fight, I would fight them both on the same night if I had to,” he told AAP.

“It’s about who comes in with the better offer. The ball is in their court to step up to the table and show how much they want this fight.

“I’ve got all the belts and all the jewels so they have got to travel here.”

Kambosos’s team has pencilled in late May or the Queen’s Birthday weekend in June as the dates for a fight which he believes will “be the biggest fight in Australian history”.

As part of his new-found fame, Kambosos was mobbed on a recent trip to Melbourne where he watched Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Jannik Sinner on Rod Laver Arena in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

The straight-talking Kambosos hasn’t fought on home soil since 2017 with both the Victorian capital and his hometown of Sydney in the bidding to host his next bout.

“Marvel Stadium is perfect and Rod Laver is beautiful but it’s a little bit too small for a mega fight,” he said.

“Then in Sydney, there’s ANZ Stadium or the SCG. I’ve envisioned that I’ll fight in all these stadiums by the time I do eventually hang them up.

“It’s all moving parts and I know both states want it. Whichever state misses out, I’m only 28 and I’m here to reign for a long time.

“So if they don’t get the first defence then they’ll get the second defence. This is going to be a long reign.”

Kambosos brushed off the idea of giving himself a tune-up fight before facing Haney or Lomachenko.

“I’m in great condition, I don’t need one,” he said.

“I’m not here to fool the Australian public. Even this last year they have been fooled and ripped off enough with certain fights.

“I’ve brought these belts back and I’m the hottest name in the boxing world.

“I’ve reached the top of the mountain and now there’s another mountain to climb.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.