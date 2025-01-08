AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anthony Albanese plays pickleball during a visit to the Cairns
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hit it off with some kids at the Cairns Police Citizens Youth Club.
Hit-off for prime minister’s pre-election campaign

Tess Ikonomou January 8, 2025

Anthony Albanese will travel to the Top End after getting the ball rolling on the unofficial federal election campaign.

The prime minister’s three-state blitz of Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia is underway amid speculation of when the election, due to be held by May 17, will be called.

Mr Albanese will visit remote Indigenous community Alpurrurulam on Wednesday, about three hours’ drive west of Mount Isa.

Matt Smith with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
 The Albanese government has high hopes for its towering Leichhardt candidate Matt Smith. 

He hit it off with some kids at the Cairns Police Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) on Tuesday afternoon, after making his way north from his starting point in Queensland’s southeast.

Labor is eyeing off the seat of Leichhardt which is Cairns-based and held by retiring Liberal MP Warren Entsch on a 3.4 per cent margin.

The Albanese government has high hopes for its Leichhardt candidate Matt Smith, who towered over the prime minister with his 2.10 metre frame during their visit to the PCYC.

In the NT, Labor will fight to hold onto the two federal lower house seats after being demolished by the Country Liberal Party at the 2024 territory election.

Anthony Albanese plays pickleball
 Anthony Albanese got the ball rolling on the unofficial federal election campaign. 

With the cost of living set to be the defining issue of the election campaign, Mr Albanese has asked voters to consider Australia’s future, while defending the government’s measures to ease pain for households.

The prime minister’s planned trip to WA later this week has prompted calls from Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young for him not to “cower” to the mining industry.

She urged for the environment to be placed front and centre of the election campaign, after Mr Albanese shelved a brokered deal for a federal environment protection agency late last year.

